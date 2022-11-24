Credit: Flightradar24 via Storyful

(STORYFUL) — Over 54 million Americans were expected to travel 50 miles or more from home for Thanksgiving in 2022, reaching 98 percent of pre-pandemic volumes, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

The busiest day was forecast to be Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving. A flight radar animation shows a snapshot of pre-Thanksgiving air travel over the United States between 6 am and 12 pm EST on Wednesday, November 23, according to Flightradar24.

The AAA forecasted that 2022 would be the third busiest Thanksgiving travel year since AAA began tracking in 2000.