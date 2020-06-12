Flags at half staff in Florida for fourth anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — June 12th is the fourth anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida.

On that day in 2016, Omar Mateen opened fire inside of the LGBT nightclub.

49-people were killed and more than 50 others were injured.

Police shot and killed Mateen during the events of that night.

In honor of the shooting victims, all flags will fly at half staff in Florida on Friday.

The Orlando community also plans to hold a virtual tribute and a remembrance ceremony.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories