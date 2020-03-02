Fisherman shatters state record with 37 pound Lake Trout

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAMPSHIRE (CNN) — A New Hampshire man has quite the (real) fish story to tell after catching a monster Lake Trout last week.

The fish was so big, it shattered a decades-old state record of 28 pounds set in 1958.

Fisherman Thomas Knight’s fish weighed in nine pounds heavier at 37.65 pounds.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department confirmed the record, saying it’s the largest Lake Trout caught in all of New England.

Knight said it’s “very rewarding,” and “means the world” to him.

Knight had the fish preserved by a taxidermy and is renting it to a friend who is hanging it in his restaurant for two years.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories