Fisherman shatters state record with 37 pound Lake Trout

NEW HAMPSHIRE (CNN) — A New Hampshire man has quite the (real) fish story to tell after catching a monster Lake Trout last week.

The fish was so big, it shattered a decades-old state record of 28 pounds set in 1958.

Fisherman Thomas Knight’s fish weighed in nine pounds heavier at 37.65 pounds.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department confirmed the record, saying it’s the largest Lake Trout caught in all of New England.

Knight said it’s “very rewarding,” and “means the world” to him.

Knight had the fish preserved by a taxidermy and is renting it to a friend who is hanging it in his restaurant for two years.

