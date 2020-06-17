Financial Expert says “The Federal Reserve is instructing, in fact, shouting, to investors”

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — Despite civil unrest from protests throughout America in addition to the COVID-19 pandemic, financial experts say this continues to be a great time for investors to take action.

“Yes! I believe The Federal Reserve (The Fed) is instructing, in fact, shouting, to investors that now is the time to take risks in the equity markets,” said Lance Williams, Chief Investment Officer of NewSong Capital Management.

“When we get a prolonged low rate environment, that is an opportunity to make moves that can really enhance a person’s personal net worth and future income-producing potential. If an investor sits this one out they really miss the point of all the Federal Reserve is doing to help people recover from the recent events related to the COVID-19 Virus and other market disrupting events.” Lance Williams, Chief Investment Officer of NewSong Capital Management.

Williams predicts low-interest rates and liquidity measures taken by The Fed will result in a lower volatility environment for the remainder of the year.

However, he says the Presidential election will increase volatility as November nears, and he recommends investors turn to professional money managers to help gauge risks.

“We rely on technical indicators to signal when we should begin to move into a more defensive position. So bad news can come at any minute regarding the virus or trade tensions related to China or Brexit, but the market is forward looking and should provide us with a good signal.” Lance Williams, Chief Investment Officer of NewSong Capital Management.

