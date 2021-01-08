Fellow officers honor fallen Capitol police officer

Washington D.C. (CBS) — Police officers in Washington honored a United States Capitol Police officer who died following the violent attack on the Capitol Wednesday.

Officers lined up outside the Capitol to honor Officer Brian Sicknick who was injured during the storming of the building. He had returned to his office after physically engaging with protestors and collapsed. He died Thursday at a hospital.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi order the Capitol flag flown at half staff in honor of Sicknick. Washington Metropolitan Police along with federal partners are investigating.

