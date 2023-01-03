TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Mega Millions jackpot is creeping toward $800 million, after several drawings failed to deliver a winner. With more players going for the gold, hoping to win a life-changing prize, some numbers are picked more often than others.

The next drawing for the Mega Millions jackpot is Tuesday, with $785 million sitting in the lurch. There’s currently a three-times multiplier on the Mega Ball.

According to USA Mega, a site which tracks and analyzes lottery contests and wins, the most drawn Mega Millions numbers, as of Dec. 13, were:

14

17

10

31

38

According to USA Mega, the most common Mega Ball numbers, for the multiplier on the jackpot, were:

22

11

9

10

24

Different states have different tax requirements on income. In Florida, there isn’t a tax on lottery income, but winners still owe the federal government its due. For any income over $500,000, the tax rate is 37%.

Lottery winners have two ways to win, if they have the lucky numbers. They can choose either payments every year for 30 years, including when they win, or they can take a big cash lump sum.

For the $785 million, the cash option would be $395 million, according to Mega Millions. After taxes, a Florida winner would take home $248.85 million.

Choosing an annual payment set up means taking more home, but also more slowly.

According to USA Mega, annual payments over 30 years mean you take home $495,661,353 overall, after taxes. Each year, winners will make between $7.5 million to $30.7 million in the last year.

While the Mega Millions prize is growing, Power Ball is also in play, with a $291 million pot currently.