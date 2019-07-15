FDA says common sweetner can be deadly for dogs

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 09: Tomo McLoyd holds the paw of her dog Rocky, 14, as veterinarian Wendy McCulloch euthanizes the pet at their apartment on May 9, 2012 in New York City. McLoyd had made the difficult decision to call McCulloch to perform the procedure after the pet could no longer walk. End of life issues have become increasingly important for pet owners, as advanced medical treatments and improved nutrition are extending pets lives well into old age. McCulloch runs Pet Requiem, a home veterinary service designed to provide geriatric care and in-home euthanasia for dying pets in the New York and New Jersey area. Many pet owners are choosing such in-home care to try and provide a humane and compassionate “good death” for their beloved pets. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Food and Drug Administration is warning pet owners of the dangers of a common sugar substitute found in foods and other household items.

Xylitol is used in products like breath mints, toothpaste, sugarless gum and some peanut butter. The sugar substitute poses no threat to humans but can be deadly for dogs, according to the FDA.

“When dogs eat something containing xylitol, the xylitol is more quickly absorbed into the bloodstream, and may result in a potent release of insulin from the pancreas,” the agency explained. “This rapid release of insulin may result in a rapid and profound decrease in the level of blood sugar (hypoglycemia), an effect that can occur within 10 to 60 minutes of eating the xylitol. Untreated, this hypoglycemia can quickly be life-threatening.”

Symptoms of xylitol poisoning in dogs include vomiting, seizures, tremors, lower blood sugar and collapse.

Foods that can contain xylitol include:

breath mints

baked goods

cough syrup

children’s and adult chewable vitamins

mouthwash

toothpaste

some peanut and nut butters

over-the-counter medicine

dietary supplements

sugar-free desserts, including “skinny” ice cream

Pet owners are being told to check the label for xylitol in the ingredients of products, especially ones that advertise as sugar-free or low sugar.

If you think your dog has eaten xylitol, take him to your vet or an emergency animal hospital immediately.