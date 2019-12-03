FBI warning: Your smart TV may be spying on you

(CNN) — The TV you’re looking at right now could be spying on you!

Smart TVs were a big hit on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

So the FBI is getting the word out that screens with advanced tech, like cameras and microphones, could be hacked by cybercriminals, who could potentially snoop or stalk you.

To protect yourself, the FBI recommends changing the default password and to update the software.

Also, consider putting black tape over the camera hole or disabling the microphone.

