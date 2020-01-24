FBI offers $10K reward for information on missing boy

ROSWELL, N.M. (CNN Newsource) — The FBI is offering a 10 thousand dollar reward for information that could lead to the arrest of Jorge Ernesto Rico-Ruvira.

The 32-year-old is wanted in connection to the first-degree murder of his girlfriend.

Authorities say Rico-Ruvira might have fled with his three-year-old son Osciel Ernesto Rico.

Rico-Ruvira is described as five-foot, eight-inches tall, 150-pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He might be driving a maroon four-door 2003 GMC Yukon with a New Mexico license plate.

Anyone with possible information about Rico-Ruvira is asked to contact the FBI.

