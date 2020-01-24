FBI offers $10K reward for information on missing boy

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROSWELL, N.M. (CNN Newsource) — The FBI is offering a 10 thousand dollar reward for information that could lead to the arrest of Jorge Ernesto Rico-Ruvira.

The 32-year-old is wanted in connection to the first-degree murder of his girlfriend.

Authorities say Rico-Ruvira might have fled with his three-year-old son Osciel Ernesto Rico.

Rico-Ruvira is described as five-foot, eight-inches tall, 150-pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He might be driving a maroon four-door 2003 GMC Yukon with a New Mexico license plate.

Anyone with possible information about Rico-Ruvira is asked to contact the FBI.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories