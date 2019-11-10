Father of black woman killed by white Texas officer dies

This undated photo provided by Jefferson’s family shows Atatiana Jefferson. A white Fort Worth police officer who shot and killed Jefferson through a back window of her home while responding to a call about an open front door acted without justification and resigned Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, before he could be fired, the police chief said. (Jefferson’s family via AP)

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The father of a black woman fatally shot by a white police officer inside her Fort Worth, Texas, home has died.

A spokesman for Marquis Jefferson, Bruce Carter, tells the Dallas Morning News that the father of Atatiana Jefferson suffered a heart attack and died Saturday night at a Dallas hospital. Carter tells KDFW that Jefferson “just couldn’t get back from what happened with his daughter.”

The 28-year-old Jefferson was killed last month after police went to her home for a welfare check. The Fort Worth officer, Aaron Dean, was charged with murder after resigning from the force.

After his daughter’s death, Marquis Jefferson sought a temporary restraining order to gain control over the funeral arrangements from his daughter’s aunt. A deal was eventually reached and the funeral was rescheduled.