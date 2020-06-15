Father arrested after 2 children die in hot vehicle

(Source: Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office)

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Police say an Oklahoma man whose two children died when he left them inside his hot truck for hours has been arrested on second-degree murder warrants.

Dustin Dennis was arrested at his Tulsa home on Saturday.

Dennis told officers that he took his 4-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son to a convenience store around noon.

Upon arriving home, he went inside and fell asleep.

He awoke and found them inside the vehicle. He carried the children inside and called 911. The temperature peaked in the low 90s in Tulsa Saturday.

He remains jailed Sunday with bond set at $750,000. He’s due in court Friday.

