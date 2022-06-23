GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — A 4-year-old boy was shot and killed in Germantown Wednesday afternoon.

Nearly a dozen family members were gathered outside the home at the corner of Germantown Road and Cross Village Drive.

Germantown police said they responded to a 911 call at the home just before 4 p.m. and are investigating the death of a child involving a firearm.

Family members said the child was with his father when he was shot in the face. The boy’s grandfather said his mother was on her way to pick him up.

It is unknown if the shooting was accidental. Investigators said they are trying to determine how it happened. For hours, officers could be seen going in and out of the garage.

People in the neighborhood saw the crime scene tape and were curious to know what happened in this normally quiet area.

“That’s surprising because you don’t hear gunshots here very often at all so you think it’s pretty safe neighbourhood,” said Tom Hrach who lives in the neighborhood.

Police were in the area for nearly five hours. We asked them if anyone was in custody or facing any charges but they couldn’t answer those questions.

This is an active investigation.

WREG will update as more information becomes available.