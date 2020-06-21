Family of Tom Petty issues President Trump cease and desist order

by: Daisy Ruth

(WFLA) – The family of the late Tom Petty have issued President Donald Trump a cease and desist order over the president’s use of Petty’s song “I Won’t Back Down.”

The family issued a statement via the official Tom Petty Twitter account on Saturday after the song was used at President Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“Trump was in no way authorized to use this song to further a campaign that leaves too many Americans and common sense behind,” the statement reads.

“Both the late Tom Petty and his family firmly stand against racism and discrimination of any kind. Tom Petty would never want a song of his used for a campaign of hate. He liked to bring people together.”

President Trump has yet to respond on his official Twitter account.

