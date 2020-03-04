Family of three among those killed in Tennessee tornadoes

ETOWAH, Tenn. (WATE) – A couple and their 2-year-old child were among those killed in devastating tornadoes in Middle Tennessee Tuesday, WTVC confirmed.

Family members confirmed to WTVC that Josh, Erin and 2-year-old Sawyer Kimberlin were killed in the Middle Tennessee tornadoes that claimed the lives of 24 people.

“Josh, Erin, and Sawyer are all in heaven together. We’re devastated with this news. They were a beautiful family. Continue to pray for their lost and comfort for family left behind,” family friend Lauren Pitts wrote on Facebook.

The family lived in Etowah before moving to Cookeville, Tennessee in Putnam County, among the areas most impacted. 

Eighteen of the 24 fatalities occurred in Putnam County.

