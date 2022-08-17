TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Nearly five months after Tyre Sampson fell to his death on the Orlando Free Fall ride, family members and supporters joined to commemorate what would have been the teen’s 15th birthday.

The Sampson family and personal injury attorney Ben Crump spoke to the media Wednesday near the Free Fall ride to discuss developments and hold a balloon release in Tyre’s honor.

“He was on the cusp of manhood and his life was taken on spring break because of the things that happened here that were out of the ordinary,” said State Representative Geraldine Thompson, who joined the family’s commemoration.

Tyre tragically fell to his death from the Orlando Free Fall ride at ICON Park on March 24. An autopsy later revealed the teen suffered a number of extensive injuries and died from blunt force trauma after falling more than 70 feet. Tyre suffered serious internal injuries, as well as injuries to his head, neck, and torso.

His death was later ruled an accident.

“He didn’t sign up to die,” Tyre’s father Yarnell said. “He signed up to ride a ride, to have fun, and it led up to something else.”

He added, “I’m not here to point fingers or judge anybody. I’m not mad, I’m more sad. I’m here to celebrate my son’s 15th birthday.”

Yarnell said his goal Wednesday was to make his message clear — “Justice for Tyre.”