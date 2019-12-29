Family heartbroken after Christmas decorations are stolen from brother’s grave

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — An East Providence woman is left asking, who would steal Christmas decorations from a loved one’s grave?

Chris Partington told Eyewitness News, a miniature Christmas tree was taken from her brother’s grave at Seekonk Cemetery.

Partington’s brother David passed away at the age of thirty-one from cancer.

For the last thirty-nine years, Chris Partington and her sister have decorated David’s grave for Christmas.

“It was a promise my sister and I made to him,” said Chris Partington.

“We’ve kept it for thirty-nine years. He has been gone for thirty-nine years. And every year he has a tree, because, Christmas was so special to him.”

Chris Partington shared this photo of the Christmas tree – days before it was stolen.

Partington told Eyewitness News, they have a theme for the tree every year and this year it was Scooby-Doo.

Now, she and her family are left wondering why anyone would do something like this.

“It broke my heart,” said Partington. “We had a personalized ornament with his name on it – that lasted pretty well. It’s a porcelain ornament and it was engraved. It stood up pretty well with the weather and they have that too.”

But, the thoughtlessness didn’t stop there according to Partington. The person(s) that did this also went after Christmas wreaths on neighboring headstones.

“They cut the wreaths off the stones. My father has a patriotic marker – they took that and threw it on the ground.”

“If you really needed the tree and you are destitute my brother would have been happy for you to have it.”

“It’s hurtful that you chose to desecrate my parents and my aunt and uncle’s stones along with it.”

Now, all the family wants is for David’s ornament to be brought back to his grave site.

“If you could bring his ornament back and left it under the tree that is there that would be fine. No questions asked. We are sorry that this is what the world has come to.”