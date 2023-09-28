BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — The award-winning U.S. guitarist Al Di Meola suffered a heart attack during a performance in Romania’s capital but is currently in a stable condition and receiving treatment, a hospital spokesperson said on Thursday.

Di Meola, 69, began playing a concert at a venue in Bucharest at 9 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Dragos Cristescu, a photographer who attended the concert, told The Associated Press that he saw Di Meola clasp his chest during the performance and that the guitarist struggled to walk off stage. The other two members of Di Meola’s trio continued to play for several minutes until they announced the show would be cut short.

In a statement, the Bagdasar-Arseni emergency hospital said Di Meola was admitted to a cardiology ward where he is being treated for a segment elevation myocardial infarction, or STEMI.

U.S. guitarist Al Di Meola raises his hand at the Arenele Romane concert venue during his performance in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday evening, Sept. 27, 2023. Di Meola suffered a heart attack during a performance in Romania’s capital but is currently in a stable condition and receiving treatment, a hospital spokesperson said on Thursday. (AP Photo/Dragos Cristescu)

According to the health care website Cleveland Clinic, a STEMI mainly affects the heart’s lower chambers and “tend(s) to be more severe and dangerous compared to other types of heart attack.”

Di Meola’s decades-long career has earned him widespread critical acclaim and awards including a Grammy. One of Di Meola’s most popular tracks is “Mediterranean Sundance,” which was part of his 1977 album “Elegant Gypsy.” According to his official website, he has sold more than 6 million records worldwide.