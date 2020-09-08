Facebook to pay users not to use app during upcoming election

(CNN Newsource) — Facebook will reportedly pay some of its users to quit using its app for a while. It’s part of a study into the impact of social media on political attitudes and behaviors during the upcoming election.
Those users could be paid up to $120. If you decide to opt in, you would have to deactivate your Facebook or Instagram accounts later this month. The accounts would be inactive for either one or six weeks, and some users would then have to take a survey before their accounts are re-activated. Facebook expects up to 400,000 people to take part in the research.
LATEST STORIES
- Stimulus check: GOP bill will not include direct payments
- Man told police he ‘lost it,’ shot mother to death over orange juice, remote and car use
- Killer whale who grieved her dead calf for 17 days is a mother again
- Bond set for suspect in Bass Pro shooting
- ‘Skip the Line’ program to cut wait times at Mississippi’s driver service bureaus