Facebook to pay users not to use app during upcoming election

(CNN Newsource) — Facebook will reportedly pay some of its users to quit using its app for a while. It’s part of a study into the impact of social media on political attitudes and behaviors during the upcoming election.

Those users could be paid up to $120. If you decide to opt in, you would have to deactivate your Facebook or Instagram accounts later this month. The accounts would be inactive for either one or six weeks, and some users would then have to take a survey before their accounts are re-activated. Facebook expects up to 400,000 people to take part in the research.

