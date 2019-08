The Federal Aviation Administration has a new warning for drone owners: don’t put guns on them.

The warning comes in response to photos and videos going around online showing drones outfitted with guns, bombs, fireworks and flame-throwers.

The FAA wants to make sure you know this is illegal.

Anyone caught operating a drone with a dangerous weapon attached would have to pay a $25,000 fine.

Discharging weapons whether they are on the ground or air can also bring criminal charges.