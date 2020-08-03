Exotic tick that can be fatal to livestock found in Ohio

Editor’s Note: The story above is about a bad 2020 tick season.

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Agriculture wants you to be on the lookout for an exotic tick that has been found in Ohio for the first time.

The Asian longhorned tick was found on a stray dog in Gallia County.

A federal lab confirmed the species.

The tick can be fatal to livestock.

The female tick can reproduce without mating.

The tick was first found in the U.S. in 2017 in New Jersey.

Since then, it’s been found in 12 states in addition to Ohio.

The Asian longhorned ticks are known to carry pathogens that can cause disease in humans and livestock.

They’re light brown in color and typically smaller than a sesame seed.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture wants to know if you see them.

Contact them at (614)728-6220.

