Entire school board resigns after members caught insulting parents during virtual meeting

Courtesy: Huntsville City Schools

OAKLEY, Calif. (AP) — All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard making disparaging comments about parents at a virtual board meeting they didn’t realize was being broadcast to the public.

The four members of Oakley Union Elementary School District Board had stepped down by Friday amid growing outrage that began with the board’s Wednesday meeting.

Unaware the public could see and hear them, they used profanity and made jokes about parents just wanting a babysitter or to smoke pot in their home.

The district’s superintendent says county education board members will replace them in an interim capacity.

