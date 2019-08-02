Entenmann’s Little Bites cookies recalled for possible plastic pieces

Cookie lovers, check your cabinets! Bimbo Bakeries USA Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of Entenmann’s Little Bites Soft Baked Cookies in 37 states due to the potential presence of plastic pieces.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, the states affected include:

Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Washington, D.C., Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin and West Virginia.

The recall of the 5 pack Mini Chocolate Chip variety snacks is due to the potential presence of visible, blue plastic pieces in the individual packaging pouch.

The plastic is not baked into the product; however, consumption of the plastic pieces may result in a choking hazard.

The recall impacts the following products:

Best by dates of Aug. 31, 2019, and Sept. 7, 2019

UPC Code 7203002378

Lot Code 1350

Entenmann’s Little Bites Soft Baked Cookies are made on a dedicated production line, so no Little Bites Muffins or other Entenmann’s brand products are affected.

Consumers who have purchased the cookies should not consume the product and can return the package to its place of purchase for a full refund.

For more details on the recall visit www.fda.gov/recalls