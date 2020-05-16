Endangered pygmy hippo explores San Diego Zoo exhibit

SAN DIEGO, Cal. (CBS Newspath) — An endangered pygmy hippo explored his surroundings with his mom in the hippo exhibit this past week. The baby hippo also learned how to hold his breath underwater.
Zoo officials say the calf was born last month and this is the first successful pygmy hippo birth at the San Diego Zoo in more than 30 years.
