Endangered pygmy hippo explores San Diego Zoo exhibit

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN DIEGO, Cal. (CBS Newspath) — An endangered pygmy hippo explored his surroundings with his mom in the hippo exhibit this past week. The baby hippo also learned how to hold his breath underwater.

Zoo officials say the calf was born last month and this is the first successful pygmy hippo birth at the San Diego Zoo in more than 30 years.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Trending Stories