Elementary school closes after bats found in the building

by: Adrienne Robbins

SPENCER, W.Va (WOWK) — Roane County Schools has announced Spencer Elementary will be closed on Monday.

This comes after the school announced they found a “small number of bats” on Tuesday and Wednesday of last week. Those bats were removed from the building each day and classrooms and hallways were searched before students arrived, according to a Facebook post by Roane County Schools.

On Thursday, no bats were found but on Friday bats were once again found in the building. According to the school a contractor has been brought in to assess the situation and address it.

The school wrote “At this point, we are looking to the professionals and will take whatever steps are necessary – including closing school if that is needed – to allow them the time and space they need to work while keeping students and staff safe.”

