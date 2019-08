KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WFLA) – A semi-truck from Indiana helping assist those affected by Hurricane Dorian crashed this afternoon after flipping over a guardrail this afternoon.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, the truck was traveling down I-75 South around 1:30 p.m. when it left the roadway and crashed.

Update: Central Avenue Pike is back open. Original Post: At approximately 1:27 pm, KPD officers responded to a… Posted by Knoxville Police Department – TN on Friday, August 30, 2019

The Knoxville Police Department says both the driver and passenger were transported to the UT Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.