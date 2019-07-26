Elderly woman trapped in cesspool for hours

BABYLON, N.Y. (CNN) — A 77-year-old woman is recovering in a Long Island, N.Y., hospital after being rescued from a cesspool.

Joan Sparacino was in her backyard feeding her tortoises when she stepped on the cesspool cover and it caved in.

She was stuck for hours until her husband heard her cries for help.

“Who would ever think something like that could happen…the freakiest thing,” husband Mike Biancardi said.

Mike is still in shock after the craziness here in his North Babylon backyard yesterday afternoon.

“The bottom line — she’ll be OK,” Mike said.

His 77-year-old wife Joan Sparacino fell into their cesspool and was stuck there for about two hours until Mike woke up from a nap and went looking for her.

“I hear her yelling ‘Mike, Mike I’m in the hole,’” Mike said. “She was holding onto the sides leaning back and holding her head above water.”

He called for help and rescue workers descended on the backyard.

They rigged up a harness, pulled her out, washed her off and took her to the hospital.

For now, the backyard has been officially declared unsafe by the fire marshal and the building inspector. Mike says he’s not too concerned about any of that though, just worried about his wife.

Mike says they recently had the cesspool serviced, so the waste level inside the hole wasn’t that high.

It’s something he believes helped save his wife’s life. That, and her faith.

“We’re lucky. God blessed her,” Mike said.

He says she’ll be in the hospital for a few days. She’s having surgery on a broken leg.

“She does the world for me, and now I gotta do it for her,” Mike said.

Babylon town’s code enforcement department is investigating.