El Dorado County Sheriff’s deputy killed while responding to a call in Somerset

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is responding to an active shooter incident in the area of Sand Ridge Road and Mount Aukum Road in Somerset, according to a post on Facebook.

Early Wednesday morning, deputies were shot at by an unknown number of people while responded to the area for a call.

(Photo Courtesy: El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office)

El Dorado County Sheriff’s Deputy Brian Ishmael was shot and killed after responding to a call for service in the area of Sand Ridge Road in Somerset.

Deputy Brian Ishmael, a four-year veteran, was shot and killed, according to The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

A ride-along who was with the deputy was also injured. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Authorities have two men in custody and are working to clear the area for any remaining suspects.

The sheriff’s office has a helicopter unit assisting in their search.

Residents in the area are asked to secure their homes and call 911 if they see any suspicious activity.

LATEST STORIES: