(WFLA/CNN Newsource) – Dunkin’ franchise operators will be adding 25,000 jobs as restaurants start to re-open in the United States.
The breakfast and coffee chain announced Monday that its franchisees are looking to fill a range of positions, including management roles.
Dunkin’ launched an ad campaign on Monday to support recruiting efforts.
It’s also partnering with Southern New Hampshire University on an online education program for franchise employees.
Investors welcomed the new. Dunkin’ jumped about two percent during trading hours on Monday.
LATEST STORIES:
- Newsfeed Now: George Floyd laid to rest; Hidden treasure uncovered
- Dunkin’ to hire up to 25,000 as restaurants open
- Romney says he’ll ‘stay quiet’ on his 2020 presidential vote
- Crews rescue baby fox with head stuck in wheel
- Judge issues order halting Lee statue removal for 10 days