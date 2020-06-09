Dunkin’ to hire up to 25,000 as restaurants open

National

by: WFLA Web Staff,

Posted: / Updated:

(WFLA/CNN Newsource) – Dunkin’ franchise operators will be adding 25,000 jobs as restaurants start to re-open in the United States.

The breakfast and coffee chain announced Monday that its franchisees are looking to fill a range of positions, including management roles.

Dunkin’ launched an ad campaign on Monday to support recruiting efforts.

It’s also partnering with Southern New Hampshire University on an online education program for franchise employees.

Investors welcomed the new. Dunkin’ jumped about two percent during trading hours on Monday.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories