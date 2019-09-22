Dry shampoo cannister explodes inside car

ST. LOUIS (CNN) — A Missouri mother is warning people not to leave aerosol cans in hot cars after one exploded in her daughter’s car, damaging the sunroof and leaving broken glass everywhere.

Mother Christine Debrect says when her husband first noticed the damage to their daughter’s car, they couldn’t figure out what happened.

“We were all shocked we had no idea what happened,” Debrect said. “We thought (something) fell from the sky or something like that.”

And when they got a look inside, they were still without answers.

“It looked like a tornado hit the inside of the car,” Debrect said.

That’s until they realized the white residue was dry shampoo. 50 feet away they found the bottle that was missing the bottom piece to the can.

“If that had happened when she gotten in the car after work or gotten in the car to go somewhere, the glass itself would have been devastating,” Debrect said.

Debrect says the explosion was so powerful her daughter’s center council lid had been blown off the hinges.

Her daughter just bought the car three months ago and used her own hard-earned money to pay a hefty down payment.

“Terribly upset. She looked hard for a car she wanted and could afford and it’s a real sporty Honda Civic hatchback and she was so thrilled about it, and she’s just heartbroken,” Debrect said.

This mother is just relieved her 19-year-old wasn’t hurt, and she wants others to be aware of what can happen if products like this are left in a hot car.

“I just want moms and kids to know this product they might be carrying could be dangerous and to now keep it in their car,” Debrect said.