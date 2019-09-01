Driver survives nearly 200-foot drop off four-lane highway

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver survived a nearly 200 feet drop off the four-lane on Highway 168 near Prather, sometime before Sunday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

Motorists reported seeing a vehicle down the mountainside around 6:53 a.m., the CHP said. Fresno County sheriff’s deputies arrived and found vehicle unoccupied.

Emergency crews were told that the wreck occurred the night before and the driver was able to climb up to safety and phone his parents, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said.

The CHP reported around 8 a.m. that a Caltrans crew is arriving to help pull the vehicle from the scene. One lane is closed on the eastbound side of the highway.