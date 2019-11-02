Driver killed after deer crashes through windshield

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) — The coroner said an Upstate business owner on his way to pick up employees was killed after a deer came through the windshield of his SUV.

The accident happened Friday morning on East Shockley Ferry Road near White Street.

Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore said it appears the deer went through the windshield, causing traumatic injuries to the driver.

The victim is identified as Perry Lee Farrow, 47, of Anderson by the coroner’s office.

Farrow was rushed to AnMed Hospital where he died on arrival, Shore said.

The S.C. Highway Patrol investigated the crash.

Master Trooper Gary Miller said Farrow was driving a 2014 GMC Yukon on E. Shockley Ferry Road, which is also US 29, when he hit a deer.

Investigators think Farrow’s SUV hit the deer as the animal crossed the road.

“The impact resulted in the deer being thrown through the front windshield and impacting the vehicle driver,” according to a release from the coroner’s office.

Farrow owns a local moving company and was headed to pick up employees at the time of the crash, the coroner’s office said.

Troopers say no one else was inside the SUV at the time.

