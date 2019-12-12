‘Don’t you wanna be my friend?’ Stranger hacks Ring camera in girls bedroom

MISSISSIPPI (CNN) — A mom thought she was installing something that would help keep a watchful eye on her children but instead, her Ring camera allowed a stranger to eavesdrop on her family.

“I did a lot of research on these before I got it. I really felt like it was safe,” Ashley LeMay said.

The camera was supposed to be a way for LeMay to keep an eye on her three daughters and seem close by while working her overnight nurse shifts.

The camera was a black Friday deal and came with recommendation from another mother.

“She had one and was watching her kids on her phone and I was like ‘oh, you can actually speak to them’ and that is really neat,” she said.

Four days after the camera went up, 8-year-old Alyssa heard something strange coming from her room.

“At first what happened, I was in the hallway with my sisters and I heard some music, so I came upstairs and I hear some banging noise and I was like ‘who is that?” Alyssa said.

The reply she got was chilling.

“I’m Santa Claus. Don’t you wanna be my best friend?”

The mysterious voice taunted the 8-year-old with music and encouraged destructive behavior before her dad came in the room ending the terror.

“They could watch them sleeping, changing, they could have watched a lot of things,” Ashley LeMay said. “Honestly my gut it makes me either feel like somebody who knows us or somebody who is very close by.”

The camera now sits on the counter disconnected, waiting to be returned.

Ring is investigating the situation, but told the family the safety and security of users is their top concern.