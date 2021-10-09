Donald Trump to speak in Des Moines Saturday

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Erie International Airport, Tom Ridge Field in Erie, Pa, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

DES MOINES, Iowa — Former President Donald Trump will be back in Des Moines on Saturday hosting a rally with prominent Iowa Republicans at the Iowa State Fairgrounds.

Several Iowa Republicans will be joining Trump, including Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley and U.S. Reps. Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Ashley Hinson.

Doors open for the event at 2 p.m. The program will begin at 4:30 p.m., and Trump is scheduled to speak at 7 p.m. Registration information can be found here.

It will be Trump’s first visit to Iowa since Joe Biden defeated him in the 2020 election.