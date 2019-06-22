Dogs sprayed with ammonia during home break-in

NORFOLK, Va. (CNN) — Surveillance video catches three armed men breaking into a woman’s home, going through her kitchen and tossing ammonia at her dogs.

Now, police are hoping this shocking video will help identify the guys.

Three strangers were inside her apartment, one of them with a jug of ammonia, chasing after her small dogs.

“I hope when these guys get caught I can go spray ammonia in their eyes… I would love to do that, let them suffer,” Linda Moore said.

One of Moore’s dogs had to go to the hospital but is recovering now.

The men rifled through the home Thursday morning. They appear to be looking for something they can’t find.

“They’re very cruel people,” Moore said. “No kind of sane person is going to do that they opened my refrigerator, cabinets they opened the bottom drawer on my stove. They`re certainly not going to bake cookies.”

The camera Linda Moore had outside her front door is gone now. One of the suspects took it on the way out, but they didn’t know there were two more cameras inside watching their every move.

One camera caught a man walking into her kitchen with a gun pointed. Moore says she’s lucky she didn’t come face to face with the men.

“If I was home I wouldn`t be standing here talking to you now because that man came in with a gun drawn and it was ready to shoot someone,” Moore said.

Moore says the only valuable thing they took is her peace of mind.

“My safety and security is gone,” Moore said. “I won`t get that back for quite a while.”

She says police think it’s a case of mistaken identity, but she still wasn’t able to sleep in her home Thursday night after seeing everything that happened.

“At this point we just have to take it a day at a time and hope that they get caught,” Moore said.