Dogs rescued from Bahamas arrive in Florida in need of homes, food, surgery

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (AP) — More than 50 dogs left without shelter in the Bahamas are arriving in Florida and in need of homes.

The dogs arrived Monday on a rescue yacht normally used for charter sailing that was donated after Hurricane Dorian decimated the Bahamas. Big Dog Ranch Rescue told the Palm Beach Post that 52 dogs arrived, and that three will be reunited with Bahamian owners who evacuated to Florida. The other 49 were already rescue dogs in the Bahamas in need of homes.

The dogs will be in medical quarantine for several weeks before being placed for adoption. The organization said it planned to make many trips back to rescue more animals.

After the dogs had check ups Monday, the veterinarians discovered that many are injured, weak and “down to the bone.”

Big Dog Ranch Rescue says it’s one of the largest cage-free, no-kill rescues in the country and has helped save more than 27,000 dogs.

Want to know how to donate or adopt? Call Big Dog Ranch Rescue at 561-791-6465. They are located at 14444 Okeechobee Blvd. in Loxahatchee, Florida.