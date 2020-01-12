Dog rescued from dogfighting ring to become K9 arson detective

MILLVILLE, N.J. (KYW) — A rescue dog is making history in New Jersey. Meet Hansel.
He was rescued from a dogfighting ring when he was just seven weeks old. Now he’s the first pit bull in the Garden State to become a K9 arson detective.
Hansel is finishing 15 weeks of training, but in just about a week, he will start working with the Millville Fire Department. He will perform critical tasks in the aftermath of fires.
Hansel’s first day on the job is Jan. 19.
