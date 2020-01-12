Dog rescued from dogfighting ring to become K9 arson detective

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MILLVILLE, N.J. (KYW) — A rescue dog is making history in New Jersey. Meet Hansel.

He was rescued from a dogfighting ring when he was just seven weeks old. Now he’s the first pit bull in the Garden State to become a K9 arson detective.

Hansel is finishing 15 weeks of training, but in just about a week, he will start working with the Millville Fire Department. He will perform critical tasks in the aftermath of fires.

Hansel’s first day on the job is Jan. 19.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories