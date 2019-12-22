Dog gets home in time for Christmas after being at shelter nearly 500 days

National

by: KARA SUTYAK

Posted: / Updated:

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WJW) — A sweet pup named Bonita has a new home and just in time for Christmas.

The five-year-old pit bull mix just recently went home with her new family after spending nearly 500 days at an animal shelter in New York.

Niagara SPCA posted the wonderful news about a week ago and said, “After almost 500 DAYS of being at our shelter, our longest resident, Bonita, has found her forever home!!! We truly can’t contain our excitement and happiness for this precious girl. Thank you to these amazing people who came in and asked which dog had been here the longest and then gave Bonita the best Christmas present she will ever have…a home!!!”

The shelter gave an update and said Bonita had a great first night at her new home. “She chose the big bed,” they wrote.

Bonita has her very own Instagram page now, too, if you would like to follow her wonderful new life.

