Dog found abandoned in Dumpster

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities in Manatee County are investigating after a dog was recently found in a Dumpster.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office called Animal Services Monday afternoon, requesting assistance at a Speedway on State Road 64 near Upper Manatee River Road/Lakewood Ranch Boulevard.

The gas station manager told deputies and officers a 6-month-old female pit bull mix was found in a crate in the store’s Dumpster. The dog was brought into the store and given food and water.

The dog appeared to be healthy and active, but was not microchipped. She is now being held at Manatee County Animal Services in Palmetto while deputies continue to investigate.

The sheriff’s office is reminding everyone that abandoning an animal is a crime.

“Any owner who abandons an animal and such animal suffers injury or malnutrition or abandons any animal in a street, road or public place, without providing care is guilty of a misdemeanor of the first degree,” the office said.

Anyone with information on the dog is asked to call Animal Services at 941-742-5933.