NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — One of Louisiana’s most renowned high school football teams will make it to the small screen in April as part of a Hulu docuseries.

“Algiers, America: The Relentless Pursuit” will chronicle Edna Karr High School’s journey to achieve football greatness while dealing with outside struggles facing the city of New Orleans — most notably gun violence.

A preview of the series nods to the murder of former Cougars star Tollette George, who was gunned down near his Algiers home in 2016. To this day, his murder remains unsolved.

“Our aspiration is to be the best team in America and people kept saying we couldn’t. But man, it’s hard to think about that when you see people getting jailed” head coach Brice Brown says in a trailer released this week.

Winner of the 2022 New Orleans Film Festival’s Audience Award, the five-part series will take a look at the school’s quest for a state championship in the midst of issues like mass incarceration, the drug trade, and gentrification.

“This limited docu-series will at once break your heart and inspire you with its gripping tale, unforgettable characters, and tribute to possibility,” Hulu says.

You can stream “Algiers, America: The Relentless Pursuit” on Hulu and ESPN+ beginning April 19. Watch the trailer here.

