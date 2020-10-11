Doctor says President Trump no longer at risk of transmitting virus

President Donald Trump holds his mask after removing it from his face as he stands on the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House in Washington from the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. He announced he tested positive for the coronavirus on Oct. 2. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump’s doctor says the president is no longer at risk of transmitting the coronavirus, but he did not say explicitly whether Trump had tested negative for it.

The diagnosis comes as the president prepares to resume campaign rallies and other activities. In a memo release Saturday night, Navy Cmdr. Dr. Sean Conley says Trump meets the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria for safely discontinuing isolation and that by “currently recognized standards” he is no longer considered a transmission risk.

The memo follows Trump’s first public appearance since returning to the White House after being treated for the coronavirus.

LATEST STORIES: