‘Do you smell turkey?’: Alligator knocks on Fla. family’s door, interrupts Thanksgiving

FORT MYERS, Fla. (CNN/WBBH) — A Florida family’s Thanksgiving was interrupted by a nearly nine-foot-long alligator.

The reptile crawled up on the family’s front porch and caused quite the ruckus.

“He was hissing and swinging his tail around,” Chhaya Beharry said. “And I looked through the window and sure enough there’s a gigantic alligator and his tail was just smacking my door!”

Startling not just Beharry but other neighbors too who alerted her about the roaming reptile over Facebook.

“And there was golf carts, and trucks full of people they just wanted to see the show but then I had to tell them to leave just in case anybody got hurt,” Beharry said.

Beharry’s fiancé called FWC, who showed up within minutes to remove the gator, but trapping it was tough.

“They were just trying to get him out but he was like rolling all the way through,” Beharry said.

The alligator damaged potted plants and part of the landscape.

“I’m like why my house?! Do you smell turkey?!” Beharry said.

The gator isn’t a first for the neighborhood

“We got lakes out here. So it’s like how many lakes, like three of them? So you’ll see gators just pop up,” Beharry said.

Many hope an encounter this close will be the last.

“You just gotta call the number. Get ‘em out of here!” Beharry said.

Of course, it is best to call the experts instead of trying to wrangle an alligator without the proper tools and training.

