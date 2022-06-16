MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The administration of the Distinguished Young Women program has announced that some of its members have been exposed to COVID-19. According to a Facebook post from the organization, many of their participants are in quarantine after they were exposed on June 15.

Over the next few days, you may notice some faces missing from our group. Yesterday, June 15, we experienced a COVID-19 exposure. As a result of this exposure, several of our participants have been quarantined.

We are extremely grateful during this time for our Medical Committee, who has had detailed plans in place for this situation long before arrival day and are carrying them out to completion to keep us all as safe as possible.

Each affected young woman is being cared for and monitored by committee members, host families, and Distinguished Young Women staff.

At this time, we have high hopes that all quarantined participants will be out of quarantine in time to attend next week’s rehearsals and participate in National Finals. Until then, we’ll still have a large group of young women representing the Class of 2022 as we continue to practice and attend activities as safely as possible.

Distinguished Young Women organizers