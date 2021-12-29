Disney World water park reopens after almost two-year coronavirus closure

FILE – Mickey and Minnie Mouse perform during a parade as they pass by the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom theme park at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

(The Hill) — Walt Disney World’s theme park resort on Tuesday announced that it will reopen its Typhoon Lagoon water park on Sunday after nearly two years of the park being closed, according to The Associated Press.

Typhoon Lagoon, along with Disney’s Blizzard Beach, was shut down in March of 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic began. The theme park reopened its main facilities in the summer of 2020, but the water park has remained closed as a precaution.

“As a result of this unprecedented pandemic and in line with direction provided by health experts and government officials, Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort will remain closed until further notice,” Disney said of the continued closure at the time.

The theme park also made plans to keep paying employees during the closure.

With Typhoon Lagoon’s reopening, visitors will be able to enjoy its lazy river, wave pool and water coaster, AP reported.

The reopening comes amid a surge of coronavirus cases nationwide as the omicron variant has taken hold.

The U.S. on Tuesday set a new daily record for the number of infections with 441,278 new cases.