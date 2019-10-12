Disney Cruise Line ‘youth host’ accused of molesting child

MIAMI (WFLA) – A ‘youth host’ on a Disney Cruise Line is scheduled to go to trial later this month after was accused of molesting a young boy during a cruise earlier this year.

Oliver Lovatt, 24, was arrested in May on two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child under 12 after the alleged incident on the Disney Magic, an arrest report said.

According to the arrest report, Lovatt was captured on surveillance camera molesting a 10-year-old boy twice in the ship’s “Oceaneer Kids Lab” while they were playing a game. One of the incidents reportedly occurred while the child was blindfolded.

A Disney spokesperson said in a statement:

“We have zero tolerance for this type of unacceptable behavior. When we became aware of the allegation, it was reported to law enforcement and the crew member was removed from duty permanently,” the spokesperson said.