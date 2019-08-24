Dick’s Sporting Goods testing whether to stop selling guns

CHICAGO, IL – FEBRUARY 28: A sign hangs outside of a Dick’s Sporting Goods store on February 28, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Citing the recent shooting at Stoneman Douglas School in Parkland, Florida, the sporting goods retailer announced today that it would no longer sell firearms to anyone under 21 years of age, no longer sell high capacity magazines, and would no longer sell assault-style rifles at any company owned stored. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(CNN/WAVY) — Dick’s Sporting Goods is considering an end to gun sales.

Earlier this year, the sporting goods retailer pulled out of the hunting business at 125 stores, leaving sales in about 600 stores.

Dick’s said it would study the impact on overall sales and complete a review by August.

The company has reduced its guns for sale before.

Two weeks after the Parkland shooting in 2018, Dick’s stopped selling assault-style rifles that are frequently used in mass shootings, as well as high-capacity magazines.

An announcement about a new gun policy could come Thursday when the company is set to report quarterly results.