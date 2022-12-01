CLEVELAND (WJW) – Candle lovers, your favorite day is back! The Bath & Body Works Annual Candle Day is back this week for its 11th year in a row.

Bath & Body Works will celebrate its 2022 Annual Candle Day on December 2-3.

During the event, all 3-wick candles will cost $9.95 instead of the retail value ranging between $25.50 and $32.50. This year’s price rolls back a 30-cent increase levied during the 2021 sale.

My Bath & Body Works Rewards Members will get exclusive early access and the lowest 3-wick candle prices of the year. Member-only early access is on Dec. 1 from 8 p.m. to midnight.

“Candle Day is more than just shopping,” said Bonnie Diczhazy, My Bath & Body Works Rewards member and 10-time Candle Day shopper. “It’s a way to connect with friends and family, experience new fragrances and participate in a joyous event with other candle lovers!”

Customers will be able to shop more than 150 candles, including nearly 40 limited-edition candles dropping exclusively for the event.