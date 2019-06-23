Deputy shot while confronting teen trying to steal his car

SAN ANTONIO (CNN) — A Texas deputy is recovering after he was shot trying to stop a teen from stealing his own personal vehicle.

The deputy was off-duty at the time of the incident early Saturday.

The wounded Bexar County deputy fought to keep the suspect who shot him from getting away.

He was shot in the stomach allegedly by a 16-year-old seen inside the inside the deputy’s personal vehicle.

“One of his family members let him know that his vehicle – it appeared that somebody was inside the vehicle,” Sheriff Javier Salazar said. “The brake light was on, the family members saw a hand inside the car.”

Although wounded and in pain, the off-duty deputy was determined to stay true to the BCSO mission to serve and protect the community.

“The deputy was able to stay in the fight and held onto that suspect until such time as sapd arrived and took him to custody,” Salazar said.

Investigators don’t believe the deputy was targeted, however the neighborhood may have been.

“It appears that this is not this suspect’s first scrape with the law and it appears this morning by some of the property in possession of the suspect, it looks like he’s been running around doing this throughout the night,” Salazar said.

At the scene, the teen’s backpack with the stolen property inside was recovered

According to neighbors in this area, crime has been increasing, but the shooting still comes as a shock. As they say, years ago, it used to be a close-knit neighborhood where they knew everyone in the area.

“We were raised here and when we see something — when I see something like this — I feel like maybe it’s one of my family, you know, that got hurt or somebody broke into their house,” Neighbor Linda Ramos said.

And while the deputy underwent surgery, the suspect was processed at the scene by BCSO Crime Scene Unit after they spotted blood on his clothes.

“He’s in the custody of our deputies,” Salazar said. “We’ll be taking him to CID at some point to take a statement from him and then of course to juvenile.

BCSO says the teen suspect could be facing serious felony charges, but his name and mugshot won’t be made available unless he’s charged as an adult.