Deputy shoots dog after it attacks police horse at parade

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – A Florida deputy has fatally shot a dog after it attacked a police horse following the Gasparilla parade on Saturday. Hillsborough County Sheriff’s authorities say the pit bull broke free and charged at the horses three times Saturday. The area was crowded for Tampa’s annual pirate celebration and several officers were patrolling the parade on mounted horses. A deputy tried to Taser the dog but was not successful. Another deputy on horseback shot the dog when it returned and bit a second horse. Authorities said the dog’s owner is homeless and was hospitalized involuntarily after the shooting for allegedly threatening deputies.

