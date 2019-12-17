Deputy caught on video brutally slamming student on floor won’t face felony charges

HENDERSON, N.C. (CNN) — A former Vance County school resource officer seen on video slamming a student to the floor won’t be charged with a felony.

Warren Durham was fired on Monday.

“Investigators with the state board of investigation will seek a warrant for the arrest of Warren Durham for assault on a child under 12 misdemeanor child abuse and willful failure to discharge duties related to his employment with Advanced County Sheriff’s Office, which was terminated,” said Vance County District Attorney Mike Waters.

Officials have not said what sparked the confrontation. The student’s family says they are heartbroken and disappointed by the misdemeanor charges.

Waters said: “Despite the violent nature of this assault depicted in the video, the student did not suffer any fractured or broken bones or sustain any injuries that could be defined in a North Carolina law as serious bodily injury. Therefore, under North Carolina law, the school resource officer in that video cannot be charged with a felony.”

The student was not seriously injured.

