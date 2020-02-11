Denver City Council votes to end city’s 30-year ban on pit bulls

DENVER (CNN) — The 30-year ban on pit bulls in Denver may soon be over.

By a seven-to-four vote Monday night, Denver’s City Council approved a new code that allows residents to register their pit bull with the Denver Animal Protection. They can also get a breed-restricted license.

Pit bull owners have to provide a name and address for their pet, proof of microchipping and other rules. There will also be an annual fee, and only two pit bulls will be allowed per household. The new law also requires owners to report if the pit bull escapes, bites someone or dies.

The new law will take effect in 90 days if approved by Mayor Michael Hancock. Pit bulls remain banned in cities near Denver, including Aurora, Commerce City and Louisville.

